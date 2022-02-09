ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $94.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

