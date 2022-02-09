Contrasting Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

This table compares Philip Morris International and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 11.11% -98.17% 22.37% 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96%

Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Philip Morris International and 22nd Century Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 0 5 0 3.00 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Philip Morris International currently has a consensus price target of $113.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.20%. 22nd Century Group has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 186.02%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Philip Morris International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Philip Morris International and 22nd Century Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $76.05 billion 2.13 $8.06 billion $5.76 18.03 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 13.67 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -13.88

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Philip Morris International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats 22nd Century Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada. The company was founded by Philip Morris in 1847 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.