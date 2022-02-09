Contrasting Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirax-Sarco Engineering 0 5 0 0 2.00 Randstad 2 2 2 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Randstad’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirax-Sarco Engineering $1.65 billion 7.63 $222.90 million N/A N/A Randstad $23.66 billion 0.57 $347.26 million $2.35 15.48

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A Randstad 3.10% 16.11% 7.28%

Summary

Randstad beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow. The Steam Specialties segment supplies engineered solutions for the design, maintenance and operation of efficient industrial and commercial steam systems. The Electric Thermal Solutions segment process heating and temperature management solutions, including industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing and component technologies. The Watson-Marlow segment provides peristaltic and selective niche pumps and systems, specializing not only in the design and manufacture of the most advanced pumps and tubing, but also in the application of those pumps to its customer’s processes. The company was founded on June 19, 1952 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement. The Professionals segment includes permanent and temporary placement of qualified professionals and candidates. The company was founded by Frits Goldschmeding in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.