Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

