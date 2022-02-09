Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.