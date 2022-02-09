Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

