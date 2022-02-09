Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 309,046 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 114.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.