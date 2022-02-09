Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stake Lowered by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616,599 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.54% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. 51,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,441. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

