Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 34.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

