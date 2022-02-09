Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $543.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ COST opened at $521.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.26. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $196,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

