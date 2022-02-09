Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COUP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $115.55 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average is $201.69.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.