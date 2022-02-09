Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $118.38 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.96 or 0.07050819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,190.61 or 0.99898802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006280 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.