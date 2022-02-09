Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.