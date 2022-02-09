CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $403.81

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.81 ($5.46) and traded as low as GBX 374.70 ($5.07). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 374.70 ($5.07), with a volume of 2,140 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.59) price target on shares of CPPGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of £33.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 403.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

