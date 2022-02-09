Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 174,051 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the quarter. American Assets Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 3.06% of American Assets Trust worth $69,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $378,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,057 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 109,229 shares of company stock worth $3,948,481. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

