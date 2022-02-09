Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 82,154 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,154 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.11% of State Street worth $34,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,949 shares of company stock worth $4,170,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

