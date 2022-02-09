Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 537,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Ashland Global comprises 1.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $47,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Ashland Global by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.16. 3,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

