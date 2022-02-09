Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys 112,512 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,512 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Nomad Foods worth $23,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 558.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 158,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after buying an additional 731,048 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOMD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,976. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

