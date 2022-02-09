Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $30,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Shares of VAC traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,410. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $137.13 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.