Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.84. 10,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,755. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.92 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,415 shares of company stock worth $2,707,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

