Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.20.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 1-year low of $81.58 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

