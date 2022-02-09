Craneware (LON:CRW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,830.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,830 ($24.75) and last traded at GBX 1,850 ($25.02), with a volume of 2117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,840 ($24.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price target on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £622.43 million and a PE ratio of 50.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,304.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,351.74.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

