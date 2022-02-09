Cream Finance Price Up 18% Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.06 or 0.00087479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $23.46 million and $8.82 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

