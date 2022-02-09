Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.94 EPS

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $9.94, Fidelity Earnings reports. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

NYSE BAP traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,417. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.78. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credicorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Credicorp worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

