Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,441 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in US Foods were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in US Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in US Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in US Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

