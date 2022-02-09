Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 103,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RARE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.85.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

