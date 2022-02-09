Credit Suisse AG Has $6.32 Million Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.50, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

