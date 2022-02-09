Credit Suisse AG Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,716 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,627,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

