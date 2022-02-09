Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,716 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 158.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

PNFP opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.