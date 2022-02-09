Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $9.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 381,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 399,553 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 204,139 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

