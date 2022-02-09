Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $9.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.55.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
CS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 381,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.