Credit Suisse Group Trims Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price to $25.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

CRSR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

CRSR stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

