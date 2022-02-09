Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

CEQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of CEQP opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $33.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,441,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.