Critical Analysis: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) & East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 23.22% 9.12% 1.19% East West Bancorp 45.83% 15.62% 1.46%

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Independent Bank and East West Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 East West Bancorp 0 0 8 0 3.00

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.62%. East West Bancorp has a consensus target price of $94.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and East West Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $521.13 million 5.55 $120.99 million $3.65 23.96 East West Bancorp $1.90 billion 6.81 $872.98 million $6.10 14.97

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Independent Bank pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties; residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences; and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses in commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

