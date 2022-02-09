Critical Analysis: The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and América Móvil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 0.15 -$1.42 billion ($0.78) -35.26 América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.22 $2.35 billion $1.45 12.76

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than América Móvil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% América Móvil 9.69% 31.10% 6.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and América Móvil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25

América Móvil has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

América Móvil beats The Liberty Braves Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

