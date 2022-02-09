Critical Comparison: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) versus EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Solid Power and EnerSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.04 $143.37 million $3.50 21.09

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A N/A N/A EnerSys 4.79% 13.47% 6.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solid Power and EnerSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. EnerSys has a consensus target price of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.62%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than EnerSys.

Summary

EnerSys beats Solid Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

