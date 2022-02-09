Critical Contrast: Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) vs. Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Turing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Turing and Synchronoss Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75 Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Turing presently has a consensus target price of $32.64, suggesting a potential upside of 38.52%. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.54, suggesting a potential upside of 168.81%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Turing.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -8.44% -12.35% -1.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Turing and Synchronoss Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 8.95 $79.28 million N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.62 -$10.70 million ($1.44) -1.43

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Summary

Turing beats Synchronoss Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

