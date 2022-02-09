Critical Survey: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) vs. Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

IBEX has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.7% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 2.09% 23.52% 6.66% Innodata 1.04% 2.23% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IBEX and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 55.58%. Given IBEX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than Innodata.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Innodata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $443.66 million 0.58 $2.85 million $0.49 28.53 Innodata $58.24 million 2.55 $620,000.00 $0.02 276.14

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innodata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IBEX beats Innodata on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The company was founded by Todd H. Solo

