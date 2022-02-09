Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

