CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $622,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $178.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

