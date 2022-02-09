Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-$8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.98. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

Shares of CCK traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. Crown has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

