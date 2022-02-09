Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 120,000 EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Css LLC Il owned about 1.40% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

Shares of EJFA opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

