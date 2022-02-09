Css LLC Il Decreases Holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Css LLC Il trimmed its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter.

MGU stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

