Css LLC Il Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery by 2.1% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Discovery by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Discovery by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Discovery by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

