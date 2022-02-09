Css LLC Il Increases Position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Css LLC Il raised its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) by 42.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,800,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,318,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,227,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 775,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,082 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 78.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 206,056 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOAC opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

