Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atotech by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Atotech stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Atotech Limited has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

