Css LLC Il Reduces Holdings in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Css LLC Il decreased its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,348 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Avanti Acquisition were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

NYSE AVAN opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.