Css LLC Il Trims Stock Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIII. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 129.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 626,587 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 57.6% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIII opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

