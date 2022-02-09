CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:CTS opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. cut their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.
About CTS
CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS (CTS)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.