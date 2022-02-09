CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CTS opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get CTS alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. cut their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CTS by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CTS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.