Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Insider Sells $919,717.33 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.42 and its 200-day moving average is $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $146.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

