Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

