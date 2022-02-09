Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,247. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $846,226.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,490 shares of company stock worth $16,344,824. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

